Enable users to simultaneously work on a document whilst keeping a clear audit trail.
A new "branch" is created whenever there are authoring conflicts.
The versions can then be merged using Word's in built track changes feature.
Clearly see any changes to the content of your document regardless of whether "track changes" was enabled.
You can also compare two different versions of the same documents to see what has changed over time.
One click to open the document in Microsoft Word.
When you save the document, your changes are automatically synchronized with Simul.
Edit directly from your existing SharePoint Online sites.
Use Simul as a replacement for email to collaborate with third parties while maintaining a complete audit trail.
Export minor / major versions back to SharePoint to resume any business processes